PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook Sells 1,903 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $36.68 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PROS by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

