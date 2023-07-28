PROS (NYSE:PRO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 269706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock worth $322,719. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after buying an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

