PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

