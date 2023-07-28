Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

