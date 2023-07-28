Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

META opened at $311.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $325.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

