Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By Desjardins

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DFY. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.65.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$33.34 and a one year high of C$40.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

