Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Issued By Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.