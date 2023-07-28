Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.86. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.00.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.