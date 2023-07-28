Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered by William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

