Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemed’s FY2023 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $520.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

