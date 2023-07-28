Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Raised by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cinemark by 835.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

