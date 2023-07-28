Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted by Analyst

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

