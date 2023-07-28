Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SO opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

