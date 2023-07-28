Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.21.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$159.05.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

