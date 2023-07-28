Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Increased by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

