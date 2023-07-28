Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.