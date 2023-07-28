Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Decreased by Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.66. The company has a market cap of C$15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

