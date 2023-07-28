Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will earn $5.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after acquiring an additional 151,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

