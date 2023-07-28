Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,573 shares of company stock worth $5,510,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

