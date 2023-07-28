Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

