Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $151.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

DGX opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

