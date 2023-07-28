Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.