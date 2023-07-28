Raymond James Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $214.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.25% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.