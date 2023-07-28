Raymond James Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $205.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.23.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:MMC opened at $189.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marsh & McLennan Companies
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.