Raymond James Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $205.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.23.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $189.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.