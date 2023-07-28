RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.33 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

