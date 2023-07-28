RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.33 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.