RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.33 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.