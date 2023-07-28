Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 12,498 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,313,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,833,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 719.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Further Reading

