Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Down 1.2 %

RM stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.81 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

