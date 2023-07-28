Reviewing Capitec Bank (CKHGY) & Its Peers

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Capitec Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capitec Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitec Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capitec Bank Competitors 1052 2947 2937 7 2.27

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.63%. Given Capitec Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitec Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Capitec Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capitec Bank N/A N/A 5.66 Capitec Bank Competitors $3.09 billion $752.15 million 263.92

Capitec Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Capitec Bank. Capitec Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Capitec Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitec Bank N/A N/A N/A Capitec Bank Competitors 34.68% 8.57% 0.82%

Summary

Capitec Bank peers beat Capitec Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products. The company also provides treasury products comprising foreign exchange spot trades and foreign exchange forward contracts; and internet banking and mobile banking services. It operates through multiple branches, automated teller machines, dual note recyclers, and coin and note recyclers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

