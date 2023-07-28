Reviewing Everest Group (EG) & Its Peers

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Everest Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Everest Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 13.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everest Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Everest Group Competitors 577 2916 2711 160 2.39

Profitability

Everest Group currently has a consensus target price of $450.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.75%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Everest Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% Everest Group Competitors -5.57% -16.24% -0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion $597.00 million 21.22 Everest Group Competitors $14.57 billion -$207.28 million -20.71

Everest Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.