Reviewing Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and Reliance Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $167.88 million 0.39 -$4.52 million ($0.10) -12.80 Reliance Global Group $17.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliance Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huize.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huize and Reliance Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reliance Global Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Reliance Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than Huize.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Huize shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Reliance Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -2.13% -7.18% -2.10% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reliance Global Group beats Huize on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. The company also provides digital and technology development, and internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services, as well as insurance claims adjustment services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

