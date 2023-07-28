Reviewing Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antero Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 3 1 1 0 1.60 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Dividends

Profitability

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Antero Midstream pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Antero Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 34.62% 17.56% 6.81% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $919.98 million 6.06 $326.24 million $0.69 16.85 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 17.86

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Antero Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Koninklijke Vopak on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.