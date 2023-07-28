Reviewing Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.14 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.54 Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Accor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Soho House & Co Inc. and Accor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Accor 1 2 4 0 2.43

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Accor has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 300.54%. Given Accor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accor is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Accor beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

