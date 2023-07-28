Reviewing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Chanson International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $29.95 million 0.31 -$33.14 million ($14.69) -0.30 Chanson International $13.27 million 0.85 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stryve Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -112.14% -142.22% -66.49% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Stryve Foods and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.69%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Chanson International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Chanson International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chanson International beats Stryve Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

