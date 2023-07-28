RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,118 ($39.98) and last traded at GBX 3,086 ($39.57), with a volume of 76434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($36.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a €0.55 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,791.67%.

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,612.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,481.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

