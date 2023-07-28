Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 6,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,095.38 ($78.16).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,213 ($66.84) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,055.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,436.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.06, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 137.67 ($1.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,910.02%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

