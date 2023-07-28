Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.06 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

