Robert W. Baird Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.38.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.