Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given a C$68.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a C$68.00 price objective by Desjardins in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.80.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 5.5 %

RCI.B opened at C$57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.96. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$67.67.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

