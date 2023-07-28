Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

