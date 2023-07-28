Royal Bank of Canada Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.