Royal Bank of Canada Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $29.00

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.