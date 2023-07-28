Royal Bank of Canada Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $121.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of PII opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

