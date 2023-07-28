Royal Bank of Canada Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $121.00

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PII opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.