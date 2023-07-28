RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
RTX Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.