RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 9,685,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 4,832,032 shares.The stock last traded at $86.84 and had previously closed at $87.10.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

