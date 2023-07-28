Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 577,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

