Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.