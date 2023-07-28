Saugata Saha Sells 200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $395.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

