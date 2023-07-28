SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

