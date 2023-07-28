Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.79 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.19). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 120,724 shares traded.

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.38 and a beta of 0.49.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

