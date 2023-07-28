SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.72

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.72 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.67). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 98,677 shares.

SDI Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.13. The company has a market capitalization of £143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In other SDI Group news, insider Ami Sharma bought 6,575 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994 ($12,814.46). Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

