Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2,933.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.